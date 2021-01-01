Marketplace

The column of the week from Richard Hough for all the Verona-lovers speaking english.

It’s not the news anyone wants to hear, but the most significant deal over the January transfer window could be the departure of Mattia Zaccagni.

If it’s any consolation, he’s unlikely to leave in January. Instead, a deal could be concluded, like those of Rrahmani and Amrabat last January, that allows Zac to stay with Verona until the end of the season, before moving on in summer.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires in June 2022 and his agent has already indicated that he is unlikely to renew. Several clubs are said to be interested, including Milan, Lazio and Roma, as well as Napoli, Atalanta and Inter.

Lovato is another who could sign a deal in January to take him away from the Bentegodi in the summer. After a barnstorming start to the season, which attracted the attention of the some of the biggest clubs in the league, Lovato has struggled with fitness and form in recent weeks. Since injuring a hamstring back in November, he’s completed just one full game and will be keen to enjoy a period of improved consistency in the new year. Hellas have already rejected a five million euro (plus Léo Duarte) offer from Milan, a significant bid for a young player who cost €500,000 last January. Unless a more credible offer arrives in January, Lovato is going nowhere!

Di Carmine is another player who may move on. His contract expires in June 2021 so the January window is the last opportunity for Hellas to cash in on a player who they paid €2.5m for in July 2019. Benevento, Brescia and Salernitana are thought to be interested in the 32-year-old striker, who has failed to score for Hellas this season.

Danzi and Amione, two young players on the periphery of the squad, may also be on the way out in January, on loan for some much needed game time.

So, almost certainly some departures from Verona to come.

Next week we’ll take a look at potential new arrivals as Juric seeks to strengthen his squad.