Romance at San Siro

The column of the week from Richard Hough for all the Verona-lovers speaking english.

Hellas Verona have never won at San Siro. Hellas have never won in Milan, against either AC Milan or Internazionale.

Of course, the provincial upstarts have secured a number of famous victories against the metropolitan giants at the Bentegodi (including historic results against Milan in 1973 and 1990), but points and goals are always extremely hard to come by in Milan.

In the modern era, there have been a few close encounters, indeed in the 1980s/1990s, Hellas would regularly bring home a point from Milan, just reward for a hard-fought contest, but in the club’s long history, Hellas Verona have never earned more than a single point away against either of the Milan giants.

Even the great championship winning side of 1984/85 could only manage two draws at the San Siro that season, 0-0 to Inter in week 4 and the same result again against Milan in week 26.

In fact, of the 28 games played between Verona and Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, the home side has won 16, there have been 12 draws and no victories for Hellas.

There have, of course, been a few epic encounters between A.C. Milan and Verona over the years, and Verona have come close to causing a major upset on a few occasions.

In the Bagnoli era, in a scrappy game on 11 October 1987, only an 83rd minute equaliser by Belgian midfielder Vincenzo Scifo prevented Hellas from securing a historic victory, after a trademark volley by Preben Elkjær Larsen had put the visitors in front.

Another noteworthy game, this time in the famous Prandelli season of 1999/2000, was the thrilling 3-3 draw in the spring of 2000. A Ševčenko double on top of an opener by Demetrio Albertini seemed to be enough to secure the three points for the home side, only for Fabrizio Cammarata to grab a 94th minute equaliser for an invaluable point that extended Verona’s remarkable unbeaten run that season. Amongst the illustrious names on show for Milan that day, Paolo Maldini and Gennaro Gattuso, as well of course, as the big Ukrainian. Travelling Hellas fans celebrated a famous point, as deafening whistles rang around the febrile San Siro.

More recently, in March 2015 Hellas secured an away draw against Milan, then repeated the same feat the following season. Luca Toni scored penalties on both occasions!

Another famous point was earned at the San Siro in February this year. Davide Faraoni put Hellas in front, only for Çalhanoğlu to equalise for Milan. A red card for Amrabat marked the turning point in the game and scuppered Verona’s chances of securing a famous victory.

Going into Sunday evening’s clash, Hellas have the best defensive record in the championship, having conceded just three goals in six matches. Of course, Milan are one of the most potent offensive teams in the league and remain unbeaten this season and Zlatan Ibrahimović will be looking to add to his season’s tally of seven Serie A goals.

Returning to Verona on Sunday night with a point would be a good outcome for Juric’s men, while a victory at the San Siro against a high-flying Milan, well that would be truly historic.