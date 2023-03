VERONA, ITALY - MARCH 12: Marco Davide Faraoni of Hellas Verona battles for possession with Gianluca Caprari of AC Monza during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and AC Monza at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on March 12, 2023 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)