Ivan Juric è il nuovo allenatore del Southampton. Dopo la parentesi a Roma, l'ex allenatore del Verona riparte dalla Premier, dove prende una squadra in difficoltà, ultima a 5 punti in classifica.
Ex Verona, Juric nuovo allenatore del Southampton
Il tecnico croato riparte dalla Premier
"Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm Ivan Jurić as its new Men’s First Team Manager, subject to final work permit approval.
Despite the club’s current position in the Premier League, we remain focused on fighting for survival this season and believe this appointment will provide us with the grit and determination needed to improve results on the pitch.
Jurić, a former Croatia international as a player, arrives at Saints on an 18-month contract with a reputation for helping his teams punch above their weight.
I want us to be more aggressive, to do much more pressing and we have to be quick to change mentality because this is my idea of football".
