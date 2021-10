ROME, ITALY - APRIL 14: Etienne Tare of SS Lazio compete for the ball with Edoardo Bernardi of Hellas Verona during the Coppa Italia Primavera match between SS Lazio U19 and Chievo Verona U19 at on April 14, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)