Zanetti e Lazovic dopo Verona-Como 1-1
Zanetti e Lazovic dopo Verona-Como 1-1
01:46
Redazione Hellas1903
22 maggio
Le parole di Paolo Zanetti e Darko Lazovic a Hellas Channel dopo l'1-1 del Verona col Como. 18.5.2025